Liquidity Services (LQDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 0.170-0.210 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.08. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

