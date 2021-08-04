TreeHouse Foods (THS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:THS opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.59. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

