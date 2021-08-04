Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

WNEB opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.