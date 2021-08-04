Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$52.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exchange Income traded as high as C$41.09 and last traded at C$40.85, with a volume of 72158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.20.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.97.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.8807025 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.