Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $79.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $69.65 and last traded at $69.34, with a volume of 1735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.