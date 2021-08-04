Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.13, but opened at $52.35. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 7,023 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $775,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

