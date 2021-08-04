BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $65.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BWX Technologies traded as low as $52.72 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 1058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after buying an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 127,647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

