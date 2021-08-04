Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.18.

Shares of CHD opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.