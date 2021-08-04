Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BC. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

NYSE BC opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.15. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

