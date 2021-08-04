WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of WSBC opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WesBanco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WesBanco by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 69,748 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

