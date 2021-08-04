Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VSE in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

VSE stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $600.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in VSE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VSE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

