Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.17 ($103.73).

Get Kion Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is €89.62. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.