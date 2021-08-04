Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.22.

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Waters by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $391.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $394.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waters will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.