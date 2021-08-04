Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 27.1% in July

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,707,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILUS opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc develops feature theatrical films for international release. The company develops films to be financed and distributed in China by Chinese production companies. It primarily operates in Hong Kong. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

