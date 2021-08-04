Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 27.1% in July

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,707,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILUS opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.