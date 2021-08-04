Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,600 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 690,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 547.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.02%.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

