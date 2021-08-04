Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Expands By 27.3%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PAI opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $16.68.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.