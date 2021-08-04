Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Expands By 27.3%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PAI opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

