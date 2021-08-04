TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 price target for the company.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

