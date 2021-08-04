Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist Securities

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,728,321.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Safehold by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Safehold by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

