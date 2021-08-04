Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROIC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

