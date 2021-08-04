Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lowered their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,364. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

