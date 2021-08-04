Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RDWR. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

