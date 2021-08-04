Genpact (G) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.270-2.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.27-2.30 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of G opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

