WestRock (WRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect WestRock to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WRK opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23. WestRock has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

