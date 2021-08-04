Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of MTLS opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -308.96 and a beta of 0.56. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Research analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.