Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $19.13 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $555.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

