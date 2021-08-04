JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 4th (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

JOFF Fintech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 4th. JOFF Fintech Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of JOFFU stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.