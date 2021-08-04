Angion Biomedica Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 4th (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica’s (NASDAQ:ANGN) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. Angion Biomedica had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ANGN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $325.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

