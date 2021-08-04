Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.