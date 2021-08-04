Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Issued By KeyCorp

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE MRC opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $714.50 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 2.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.