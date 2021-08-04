B. Riley Comments on Office Properties Income Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

OPI opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.