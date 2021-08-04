$0.60 EPS Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DLB opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.39. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

