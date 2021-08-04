Oppenheimer Weighs in on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.69.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $119.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 233,947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,334,000 after acquiring an additional 199,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

