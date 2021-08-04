Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) versus Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Financial Analysis

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Triumph Bancorp and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 Wintrust Financial 0 1 6 1 3.00

Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $74.01, suggesting a potential downside of 3.89%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $81.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 5.06 $64.02 million $2.26 34.08 Wintrust Financial $1.90 billion 2.15 $292.99 million $4.68 15.29

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 28.08% 17.14% 2.01% Wintrust Financial 24.71% 12.34% 1.03%

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Triumph Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC; trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

