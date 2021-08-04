Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IDN. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellicheck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.91 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

