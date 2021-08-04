Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $83.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agree Realty traded as high as $75.95 and last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 287520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

ADC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

