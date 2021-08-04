Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 2.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $67.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 7,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 984,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.26.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $551.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.