Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $825.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as high as $750.99 and last traded at $743.53, with a volume of 2659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $744.05.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $790.71.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

