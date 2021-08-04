Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $230.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Automatic Data Processing traded as high as $211.19 and last traded at $210.77, with a volume of 1602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.63.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 70,707 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 46,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 101,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.91. The company has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

