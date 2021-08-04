Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Veracyte traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.43. 1,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 885,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

