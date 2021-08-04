Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

XPDIU opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPDIU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $151,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $193,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

