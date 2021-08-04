Biophytis SA’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis’ (NASDAQ:BPTS) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Biophytis had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $20,100,000 based on an initial share price of $16.75. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Shares of NASDAQ BPTS opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
