HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 132,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,632.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $108,100.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,228. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $436.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

