Churchill Capital Corp VII’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 11th (OTCMKTS:CVIIU)

Churchill Capital Corp VII’s (OTCMKTS:CVIIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Churchill Capital Corp VII had issued 120,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $1,200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVIIU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

