Gobi Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GOBI) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th

Gobi Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GOBI) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Gobi Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Gobi Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOBI opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Gobi Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gobi Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Gobi Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

