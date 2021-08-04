Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Insider Ben van Beurden Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) insider Ben van Beurden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,456 ($19.02), for a total transaction of £72,800 ($95,113.67).

LON RDSA opened at GBX 1,479.20 ($19.33) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £115.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,426.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.27%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

