Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units’ Lock-Up Period Will End on August 9th (NASDAQ:APGBU)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units’ (NASDAQ:APGBU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units had issued 60,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $600,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Shares of APGBU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday.
About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units
