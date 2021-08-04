George Buckley Purchases 796 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley purchased 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67).
George Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 4th, George Buckley purchased 770 shares of Smiths Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).
Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,414.50 ($18.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,580.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. Smiths Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The stock has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
