Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 64.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 844,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after buying an additional 331,465 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

