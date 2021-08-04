Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.30 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69). Approximately 538,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 782,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.65).

HYVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

Get Hyve Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.52. The company has a market cap of £342.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.