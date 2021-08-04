Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.84. 106,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 252,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$3.90 to C$4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

